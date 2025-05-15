AMMAN — The volume of real estate trading in Jordan during the first third of this year reached JD2,047 billion, an increase of 4 per cent compared with the same period in 2024, according to the monthly report of the Department of Land and Survey.

According to the data monitored by Al Mamlaka TV, the volume of trading in the Jordanian real estate market during April amounted to JD555.5 million, an increase of 29 per cent compared with the same period of 2024, and 38 per cent compared with the previous March.

The value of revenues during the first third of this year increased by 11 per cent compared with the same period in 2024 to reach JD84.5 million. The value of revenues during the month of April increased by 24 per cent compared with the month of 2024, and 39 per cent compared with the previous March, to reach JD21.5 million.

The report indicated that the sale of real estate in the Kingdom during the first third of this year decreased by 1 per cent, as sales of apartments increased by 6 per cent, while land sales decreased by 3 per cent compared with the same period of 2024.

The sale of real estate in the Kingdom during the month of April increased by 21 per cent, compared with its counterpart in 2024, and increased by 38 per cent compared with the previous March, as apartment sales increased by 28 per cent compared with their counterpart in 2024, and 34 per cent compared with the previous month, and land sales increased by 19 per cent compared with the same month of 2024, and 39 per cent compared with the previous March.

The total number of properties sold to companies in the Kingdom during the first third of this year reached 3,772 properties.

The report also indicated that the number of ownership transactions for non-Jordanians during the first third of this year decreased by 13 per cent, as sales of apartments decreased by 10 per cent, and land sales decreased by 17 per cent compared with the same period of 2024.

During April, the number of ownership transactions for non-Jordanians increased by 20 per cent compared with 2024, and 17 per cent compared with the previous March, as apartment sales increased by 8 per cent compared with their counterparts in 2024, and decreased by 14 per cent compared with the previous March, while land sales increased by 33 per cent compared with the same month of 2024, and increased by 71 per cent compared with the previous month.

The estimated value of sales of non-Jordanians during the first third of this year increased by 9 per cent, compared with the same period of 2024, reaching 65 million dinars, and this estimated value increased during last April by 56 per cent, compared with the same month of 2024, and 22 per cent compared with the previous March, reaching JD16 million, Al Mamlaka TV reported.

© Copyright The Jordan Times. All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

