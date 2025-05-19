AMMAN — The number of real estate properties owned by non-Jordanians in the Kingdom has gone down by 13 per cent during the first third of 2025 compared to the same period in 2024, according to a report by the Department of Lands and Survey.

The total number of property ownership transactions by foreigners dropped to 754, down from 870 in the corresponding period last year.

The report, cited by the government-owned Al Mamlaka, said that foreign ownership of apartments fell to 428 units, down 10 per cent from 475 units last year. Land plot ownership also saw decline of 17 per cent to 326 plots from 395 in 2024.

The estimated value of properties owned by non-Jordanians rose by 9 per cent to approximately JD65.04 million, compared to JD59.4 million during the same period last year, according to the report.

Apartment investments accounted for roughly JD39.6 million, a slight decrease of 0.75 per cent from JD 39.9 million in 2024. In contrast, land investments increased by 30 per cent, reaching JD 25.4 million, up from JD 19.5 million last year.

Iraqi nationals topped the list of non-Jordanian property owners in terms of both volume and value. They acquired 170 properties, followed by Saudis with 143 and Syrians with 66.

In terms of investment value, Iraqis led with JD23.7 million, accounting for 36 per cent of total foreign ownership, followed by Americans (JD8.75 million), Syrians (JD4.39 million), and Saudis (JD2.8 million).

April recorded a considerable increase in foreign property ownership, with 203 transactions, up 20 per cent from April 2024 and 17 per cent from March 2025. The estimated value of April’s transactions reached JD 16.1 million, marking a 56 per cent year-on-year increase and a 22 per cent rise from March. Apartment sales comprised JD 9.11 million (57 per cent), while land sales made up JD 6.98 million (43 per cent).

