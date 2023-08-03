AMMAN — The value of new industrial investments, announced during the Jordanian Industry Day organised by the Amman Chamber of Industry (ACI) on Monday, has reached $850 million.

New ventures are expected to generate 3,650 jobs, ACI President Fathi Jaghbir said on Wednesday, adding that the upcoming projects are expected to generate approximately $1.2 billion in exports, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

He added that these projects hold significant value as they introduce new industries and will supply vital raw materials to various factories, ultimately reducing the import costs.

The new projects will be implemented in Muwaqqar, Aqaba, Mushata Industrial Zone, Karak, Madaba, Al Qastal Industrial Estate and Irbid.

© Copyright The Jordan Times. All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

