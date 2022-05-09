BEIRUT: The voting process for Lebanese citizens residing abroad has concluded with an initial 60 percent turnout, said Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants on Monday.

Director of Expatriates at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Hadi Hashem told the press that the voting process, at 589 polls, included 128,000 to 130,000 Lebanese in 58 countries, adding that the official numbers would be announced after the May 15th elections.

On May sixth and eighth, a large numbers of Lebanese abroad went to cast their votes with some 255,000 eligible voters in total worldwide.

The general elections would be held on May 15th to choose 128 MPs in parliament.

