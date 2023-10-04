AMMAN — The Land and Survey Department on Tuesday launched 27 e-services. During a press conference held by the department to announce the achievement, Finance Minister Mohamad Al-Ississ stressed that these services are “a tangible expression of the government's commitment to improving services and simplify procedures”, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

Stressing the pivotal role of the private sector in the real estate industry, the minister highlighted the efforts to create an optimal environment to encourage and facilitate investment in this field.

