AMMAN — Jordan ranks 2nd regionally and 81st globally on the Environment Performance Index (EPI) 2022, with a total score of 43.6.

The 2022 Environmental Performance Index (EPI) uses 40 performance indicators across 11 issue categories to rank 180 countries on climate change performance, environmental health and ecosystem vitality.

Denmark tops the 2022 rankings, while the United Kingdom and Finland place 2nd and 3rd, followed by Malta, Sweden, Luxemburg, Slovenia, Austria, Switzerland and Iceland, respectively.

According to the index, high-scoring countries exhibit “longstanding and continued” investments in policies that protect environmental health, preserve biodiversity and habitats, conserve natural resources and decouple greenhouse gas emissions from economic growth.

Regionally, the UAE topped the ranking, with a score of 39. Jordan placed second, followed by Kuwait, Bahrain and Tunisia, respectively.

Jordan ranked 46 globally on air pollution quality, while India ranked last out of all countries on its air pollution quality.

“Air pollution has rebounded to pre-pandemic levels almost everywhere, as have many countries’ greenhouse gas emissions,” the EPI added.

The EPI noted that there were “remarkable improvements” in air quality and reductions in greenhouse gas emissions following the early lockdowns and “fundamental shifts” in economic activities as a result of the pandemic.

However, the EPI added that COVID-19 has also pushed the world further away from a circular economy, a model of production and consumption that involves reusing and recycling materials, by generating “millions of tonnes” of plastic waste through the use of facemasks, plastic food containers and personal protective equipment.

The EPI projections indicate that just four countries, China, India, the United States and Russia, will account for over 50 per cent of residual global greenhouse gas emissions in 2050 if the current trends hold.

Furthermore, a total of 24 countries will be responsible for nearly 80 per cent of the 2050 emissions unless decision makers strengthen climate policies and greenhouse gas emission trajectories change.

