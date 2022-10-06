His Majesty King Abdullah and Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik of Oman on Wednesday held bilateral talks, covering the deep-rooted ties between the two countries.

At a meeting held at Al Alam Palace in Muscat and attended by HRH Crown Prince Hussein, the two leaders discussed a number of bilateral files, as well as the latest regional and international developments, according to a Royal Court statement.

King Abdullah and Sultan Haitham reiterated the need to expand cooperation between Jordan and Oman in various fields, to reflect the strong relations between the two countries.

Sayyid Theyazin Bin Haitham Al Said, the minister of culture, sports and youth of Oman, also attended the meeting.

On the sidelines of His Majesty’s visit, the governments of Jordan and

Oman signed seven memoranda of understanding and two executive programmes in the fields of mining, documentation and management of records and archives, exchange of information and supervision of the insurance sector, and higher education, scientific research and innovation, as well as cooperation in tourism, industry, labour, anti-monopoly, and consumer protection.

