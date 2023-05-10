AMMAN — A 39-million euro agreement was signed between the German Development Bank (KfW) and Minister of Finance Mohamad Al-Ississ and Head of the National Epidemiology and Infectious Diseases Centre, Raeda Qutob, on Tuesday.

Qutob said that the agreement reflects the German government’s keenness to cooperate in development and in combating epidemics and managing diseases, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported, citing a statement issued by the Centre.

The allocated amount will fund a permanent building for the centre, as well as new equipment and technology, she said, noting that the support will also be extended to government partners and trainees.

The COVID-19 pandemic highlighted the need for a specialised centre to enhance health services, maintain biological security and prevent epidemics and the spread of communicable and non-communicable diseases, Qutob added.

The objectives of the centre were established in response to Royal directives, Qutob said, adding that the nature of the centre’s work does not intersect with that of other national agencies, but rather works to enhance coordination, analyse data and provide high quality training, she emphasised.

