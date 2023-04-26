The Jordan Strategy Forum (JSF) on Tuesday released a paper titled "UN Earth Day: Making it a Celebratory Day in Jordan" as part of its "Knowledge is Power" series, to mark International Earth Day, which annually falls on April 22.

In the paper, the forum referred to the sixth assessment report by the International Governmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), released in March, which summarises the latest knowledge on climate change, its most prevalent effects and risks, as well as how to mitigate and adapt to them, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

According to the report, climate change has caused negative and widespread damage to nature and people, unevenly distributed across countries and regions, with the agricultural, energy and tourism sectors among the most affected.

The forum pointed out that the human death rate resulting from floods, droughts and storms during 2010-2020 was 15 times higher in areas severely impacted by climate change compared to less affected regions.

The report also emphasised the importance of governments and private sector companies taking bold, rapid and wide-ranging actions. It pointed out that the transition to a low-carbon world also requires active participation from citizens.

The forum stressed the importance of all individuals adopting less environmentally damaging choices as part of the solution, to help reduce the phenomenon of global warming and care for the planet.

