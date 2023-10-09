AMMAN — Transport Minister Wissam Tahtamouni and EU Ambassador Pierre-Christophe Chatzisavas on Thursday discussed ways to strengthen cooperation in transport sector projects.

Tahtamouni highlighted the "deep-rooted" Jordanian-EU relations, within the framework of European cooperation with neighbouring countries.

The minister also commended the role of the joint presidency between Jordan and the EU in the Union for the Mediterranean.

Furthermore, Tahtamouni hailed EU’s efforts to support and improve transport systems in the Kingdom, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Both sides stressed the importance of continuing the implementation of the joint Euro-Mediterranean transport project in cooperation with the EU to support transport patterns.

