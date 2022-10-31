The Kingdom’s trade deficit increased by 33.2 per cent to JD7.087 billion during the first eight months of 2022, up from JD5.320 billion in the same period of 2021, the Department of Statistics (DoS) said on Sunday.

According to a DoS report on foreign trade cited by the Jordan News Agency, Petra, the volume of total exports in the January-August period of 2022 increased by 43.6 per cent to JD5.926 billion, compared with the same period of 2021, when it stood at JD4.127 billion.

The value of national exports increased by 45.6 per cent during the first eight months of the year, measuring JD5.454 billion. In the same period of 2021, exports stood at JD3.745 billion, the DoS data showed.

The report also revealed that the value of reexports stood at JD472 million, marking an increase of 23.9 per cent compared with the same period of 2021, which registered a value of JD382 million.

Jordan’s imports in the first eight months of 2022 rose by 37.8 per cent to JD13.014 billion, compared with JD9.447 billion in the corresponding period of 2021, the DoS figures showed.

At the monthly level, the Kingdom’s total exports in August 2022 reached JD816.8 million, up by 36.4 per cent compared with August 2021, when the value stood at JD579.7 million.

August imports stood at JD1.957 billion, up by 31.5 per cent compared with the same month of 2021.

