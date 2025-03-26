AMMAN: Jordan’s total exports grew by 1.2 per cent in January 2025 compared to the same month in 2024, the Department of Statistics (DoS) reported on Tuesday.

According to the DoS monthly foreign trade report, total exports valued JD703 million, including JD635 million in local exports and JD68 million in re-exports, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Also in January, imports surged by 23.1 per cent to JD1.623 billion.

Despite the slight increase in total exports, local exports declined by 0.5 per cent, contributing to a 47.7 per cent rise in the trade deficit, which reached JD920 million in January, compared to JD623 million in the same period last year.

The export coverage rate for imports fell to 43 per cent from 53 per cent in 2024.

Regarding commodity composition, exports of clothing, fertilisers, raw phosphates, pharmaceuticals, and raw potash declined, while exports of jewellery and precious metals increased.

On the import side, crude oil and its derivatives, machinery, electrical appliances, jewellery, and plastics saw an increase, while imports of vehicles and their spare parts declined.

In terms of trade partners, national exports rose to the Greater Arab Free Trade Area countries, including Saudi Arabia and Iraq, as well as Syria and non-Arab Asian nations such as India.

Exports to North America, including the US, and the European Union, including Belgium, saw a decline.

Imports from the Greater Arab Free Trade Area, particularly Saudi Arabia, and from China and Germany increased, while imports from North America, including the US decreased.

