Jordan’s Prime Minister Bisher al Khasawneh announced a cabinet reshuffle on Thursday to improve his administration's performance under IMF-guided economic reforms.
The British-educated former veteran diplomat and palace aide was appointed two years ago to restore public trust over the handling of COVID-19 and defuse anger at successive governments' failure to deliver on pledges of prosperity and curbing corruption in the U.S. allied country. (Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi, Editing by William Maclean)