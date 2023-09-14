AMMAN — Prime Minister Bisher Khasawneh, sent a cable on Wednesday extending condolences to Abdul Hamid Dbeibah, the head of the Tripoli-based Government of National Unity (GNU), over the victims of the storm and floods that hit several regions in eastern Libya.

Khasawneh also voiced his sympathy with the victims' families and the Libyan people and wished the injured a speedy recovery, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

He reiterated the Kingdom's unwavering support of Libya during these hard times.

