AMMAN: The Kingdom's imports of mobile phones amounted to around JD15.1 million in January, with the number of devices reaching 155,000.

The Association of Mobiles and Accessories Investors (Vision) on Sunday said that the value of imports in January 2024 reached JD10.8 million for 148,000 devices, which reflects a "noticeable" growth in the volume of imports during the current year, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Head of Vision Ahmad Alloush said that one of the brands imported mobile devices at the beginning of the year worth about JD8 million, which indicates the continued growth of brands in the local market.

Jordan's imports of mobile phones in 2024 amounted to some JD176 million, with a total of 1.855 million devices, Alloush said in remarks earlier this year.

At the time, Alloush highlighted a 13.7 per cent increase in the value of imports in 2024 compared to 2023, when imports totalled JD154.6 million.

The number of imported devices also rose by 7.5 per cent, from 1.726 million in 2023 to 1.855 million in 2024, he noted.

