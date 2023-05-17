AMMAN — Jordan has great potential to increase the mining sectors' contribution to the national economy, employment opportunities and global competitiveness, officials of the mining companies said on Tuesday.

In a session titled "Prospects of Investment Opportunities in the Mining Sector", the officials expressed hope for a noticeable development over the next few years, given the surging demand for agricultural and industrial products, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The mining sector's contribution to GDP amounts to JD700 million and is estimated to reach JD2.1 billion next year, while its exports amount to JD1 billion and are estimated to reach JD3.4 billion, according to the Economic Modernisation Vision.

Abdulwahab Rawad, CEO of the Jordan Phosphate Mines Company, said that the mining sector is one of the biggest industrial sectors in the Kingdom, stressing that Jordan is rich in minerals and natural resources.

Maen Nsour, CEO of the Arab Potash Company, stressed that the company is focusing on value-added industries, in addition to establishing advanced manufacturing industries from local raw materials.

Ayman Ayyash, an expert in the mining sector, pointed out that efforts are being made to register the National Mining Company as a joint stock company, with a focus on partnering with phosphate, potash and manufacturing industries.

