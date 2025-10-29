AMMAN — Industrial exports grew by 7.5 per cent from the beginning of 2025 to August, according to statistical data released by the Jordan Chamber of Industry (JCI).

The figures showed that the value of industrial exports reached JD5.565 billion during the January–August period of this year, compared with JD5.177 billion during the same period last year, accounting for 91 per cent of total national exports.

National exports as a whole stood at JD6.098 billion by the end of August, marking an 8 per cent increase compared with the same period in 2024.

This growth contributed to narrowing the Kingdom’s trade deficit and enhancing the industrial sector’s contribution to the national economy.

The JCI noted that Jordanian industry has demonstrated strong resilience and adaptability in the face of external challenges, achieving export coverage of 42 per cent of total imports.

According to the JCI’s Department of Studies and Policies, nine industrial sub-sectors recorded export growth during the reporting period, with the exception of the wood and furniture industry, which declined by 11.2 per cent.

The construction materials industry registered the "highest" growth rate at 77.6 per cent.

Exports were distributed among key sectors as follows: chemical and cosmetics industries (JD1.237 billion), leather and garment industries (JD1.195 billion), engineering and electrical industries (JD1.036 billion), mining industries (JD751 million), and food and supply industries (JD590 million).

Meanwhile, exports of the medical and pharmaceutical supplies industry amounted to JD399 million, plastics and rubber JD123 million, construction materials JD116 million, packaging and paper JD94 million, and wood and furniture JD24 million.

The data indicated that the "main" industrial exports included garments and related products, nitrogenous or chemical fertilisers, pharmaceutical preparations, phosphate, potash, soap and detergent and electrical devices and equipment.

Industrial exports increased to several Arab and foreign markets during the January–August period, with Saudi Arabia, India, Iraq, Syria, Italy, Ethiopia, Serbia and Djibouti ranking as the "top" destinations, respectively, according to export value.

© Copyright The Jordan Times. All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

