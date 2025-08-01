AMMAN — Jordan’s industrial exports rose by 6.3 per cent in the first five months of 2025, reaching JD3.3 billion, up from JD3.1 billion during the same period last year, the Jordan Chamber of Industry (JCI) said on Thursday.

This performance confirms the sector’s “resilience and growing importance” as a key driver of national economic growth, with industrial exports now accounting for 92 per cent of the country’s total national exports, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

In its latest report, the JCI attributed the JD302 million increase to higher demand from key markets, particularly Saudi Arabia and Iraq, which together accounted for nearly half of the total export growth.

Saudi Arabia topped the list of markets contributing to growth, with a JD91.6 million increase in imports from Jordan, followed by Syria (JD72.2 million), India (JD56 million), Iraq (JD54 million), the US (JD20.9 million) and China (JD15 million).

Non-traditional markets also showed “promising” gains, where exports to Ethiopia rose by JD48 million, followed by Djibouti (JD24.4 million) and Thailand (JD14.3 million).

At the sectorial level, eight sub-industries recorded export increases, led by the food, leather, and textile sectors, which together contributed 40 per cent of overall growth.

The food industry alone saw a JD62 million increase, driven by rising demand from the Arab Gulf countries, Iraq, and East Africa, particularly for vegetable oils and canned goods.

The chemical industry posted a JD41 million gain, boosted by exports of fertilisers, intermediate chemicals, and cosmetics. Demand for phosphate- and potash-based products continues to grow both regionally and globally.

Construction-related industries added JD33 million to export totals, as demand surged from reconstruction markets like Iraq and Libya, fuelling shipments of ceramics, paints, and insulation materials.

Clothing exports led in value growth, adding JD46 million, followed by nitrogen-based fertilisers (JD32 million), cement (JD28.2 million), and soap and detergents (JD21 million).

Exports of sugar, cocoa, and related products also added JD37.1 million, while electrical equipment grew by JD16.2 million.

“These figures reflect the growing diversity of Jordan’s industrial production base and its deeper integration into global supply chains,” the JCI said in the report.

Despite the overall positive trend, several export categories saw declines.

Gold and jewellery exports dropped by JD57 million, while ready-made garments fell by JD56 million.

Exports of inorganic chemicals decreased by JD13.3 million, miscellaneous chemicals by JD10.2 million, raw phosphate by JD10 million, meat and derivatives by JD7 million, and copper products by JD4 million.

Some markets also recorded falling demand for Jordanian goods.

Exports to Switzerland declined by JD33.6 million, Palestine by JD26.5 million, Australia by JD12.1 million, Indonesia by JD11.2 million, Brazil by JD11 million, and South Korea by JD7 million.

The chamber highlighted the importance of continuing to diversify export destinations and product offerings to reduce exposure to global economic fluctuations.

The JCI also called for improving Jordan’s logistics infrastructure, especially in air and land freight, as well as enhancing product competitiveness through innovation and quality.

The chamber urged the government to support emerging sectors such as technology and green industries, and to boost cooperation with diplomatic missions and trade attachés to ease market access.

© Copyright The Jordan Times. All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

