AMMAN — Jordan’s imports from the United States increased by 19 per cent in the first half of 2025, totalling JD733 million, up from JD616 million during the same period in 2024.

In contrast, exports to the US fell by 1.2 per cent, reaching JD1.058 billion in the first half of 2025, compared to JD1.071 billion a year earlier.

As a result, Jordan’s trade surplus with the US narrowed to JD325 million, down from JD455 million in the first half of 2024, according to the Jordan News Agency (Petra).

Exports to the US accounted for 24.2 per cent of Jordan's total exports in the first half of 2025. These exports were mainly comprised of apparel, fertilisers, chemical products, pharmaceuticals, jewellery, food and animal products, IT services, and engineering industries.

Meanwhile, imports from the US were dominated by mineral products, transport equipment, machinery, electrical devices, grains, chemicals, medical equipment, food industry products, animal products, furniture, iron products, used clothing, vegetable oils, fats, and wood products.

© Copyright The Jordan Times. All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

