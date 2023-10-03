The Kingdom’s GDP grew by 2.6 per cent at current and constant market prices in the second quarter of the year compared with the same period of 2022, the Department of Statistics (DoS) announced on Monday.

The department’s quarterly report indicated a 2.7 per cent growth in GDP at constant market prices for the first half of this year when compared with the corresponding period in the previous year.

Initial estimates also indicated positive growth for most economic sectors during the second quarter of this year, as compared with the same quarter last year, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The report revealed that the "agriculture, hunting, forestry and fishing" sector achieved the highest growth rate during this period, reaching 8.2 per cent and adding 0.31 percentage points to the overall growth rate.

The "transport, storage and communications" sector showed a growth rate of 5.2 per cent and contributed 0.44 percentage points. The "extraction industries" sector increased by 4.3 per cent, contributing 0.11 points to the overall growth, while the "manufacturing industries" sector showed a growth of 3.7 per cent, contributing a 0.66 percentage points to total growth.

© Copyright The Jordan Times. All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

