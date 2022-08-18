RIYADH — Jordan’s Crown Prince Hussein bin Abdullah II is engaged to be married to Saudi citizen Rajwa Khaled Al-Saif on Wednesday, the Royal Hashemite Court of Jordan announced. The engagement ceremony was held in the presence of Jordan’s King Abdullah II, Queen Rania and the bride-to-be’s family in Riyadh.



The ceremony was held at the bride’s father’s home in the Saudi capital city, in the presence of Prince Hassan bin Talal, Prince Hashem bin Abdullah II, Prince Ali bin Hussein, Prince Hashem bin Hussein, Prince Ghazi bin Mohammed, Prince Rashid bin Hassan, and a number of members of the Al-Saif family.



The engagement report was announced on Twitter with photos showing the couple together, with Prince Hussein’s parents, King Abdullah II and Queen Rania, pictured alongside members of Rajwa’s family.

Queen Rania also took to Twitter to share her happiness. “I didn’t think it was possible to hold so much joy in my heart! Congratulations to my eldest Prince Hussein and his beautiful bride-to-be, Rajwa,” Queen Rania wrote.



On Instagram, the queen shared more photographs showing the royal couple embracing their future daughter-in-law with wide smiles.

Rajwa Al-Saif was born in Riyadh on April 28, 1994, to Saudi businessman Khalid bin Musaed Al-Saif and Azza bint Naif Al-Sudairi. She is the youngest sister of Faisal, Naif and Dana.



Rajwa received her secondary education in Saudi Arabia, and her higher education at the School of Architecture at Syracuse University in New York.



Prince Hussein, 28, is a graduate of the British military academy Sandhurst. He is also holder of a degree in international history from Georgetown University in the US.



He holds the rank of captain in the Jordanian armed forces and can fly a military helicopter. Prince Hussein was officially named crown prince in 2009 by a royal decree.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).