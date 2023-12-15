AMMAN — In the wake of a recent low-pressure air front affecting the region, demand for fuel increased significantly in Jordan, according to officials.

Nahar Sa'idat, the president of the fuel station owners' union, reported an 85 per cent surge in the demand for gas cylinders in the Kingdom.

“Requests had escalated to approximately 130,000 cylinders from the typical 70,000 during regular days,” Sa’idat told The Jordan Times.

He emphasised that the demand for gasoline and diesel remains within normal levels. Nevertheless, he assured that stations are well-equipped to meet these requests promptly, with ample fuel quantities available to satisfy consumer needs.

Meanwhile, the Jordan Petroleum Refinery Company is gearing up for winter, proactively taking measures to meet the growing demand for petroleum products, including gas, diesel, and kerosene. The company assured the availability of sufficient crude oil and diverse petroleum products, with increased production efficiency to cater to the Kingdom's rising energy needs.

The company affirmed its year-round readiness to fulfill the kingdom's petroleum product requirements through crude oil refining from Saudi Arabia, Iraq and limited quantities from the Hamzah field. It also highlighted additional preparations for the approaching winter season, according to a statement by the Petroleum Refinery Company.

Addressing liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) concerns, the company bolstered its stock to maximum capacity at gas filling stations in Amman, Zarqa and Irbid. This involved transporting stored LPG from Aqaba warehouses via local tanker trucks. Additionally, the company initiatead a tender for importing 350,000 tonnes of LPG, with a potential 25 per cent quantity increase. These supplies will be transported from Aqaba to the three gas stations, ensuring the Kingdom's LPG needs are met until the end of April next year, enough to fill 28 million cylinders.

Shifting focus to electricity loads, figures from the National Electric Power Company revealed an increase in the system load to 3,410 megawatts, up from around 3,320 megawatts recorded the same day the previous week.

