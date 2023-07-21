AMMAN — Passenger traffic saw a 7 per cent increase during the first half of 2023, with the number of travellers arriving and departing the Kingdom through the country's three airports reaching 4.58 million, Civil Aviation Regulatory Commission (CARC) Chief Haitham Misto said on Thursday.

The most popular destinations linked to Queen Alia International Airport were Saudi Arabia with nearly 700,000 passengers, followed by the United Arab Emirates with 570,000 passengers and Turkey with 452,000 passengers.

Egypt secured the fourth place with 391,000 passengers, while Qatar and the US took fifth and sixth places with 209,000 and 208,000 arrivals and departures, respectively, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

© Copyright The Jordan Times. All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

