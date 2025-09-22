AMMAN — Jordan, represented by the Association of Banks, won the chairmanship of the Advisory Board of the Arab Banking Associations, during the meeting on Thursday in Beirut.

According to a statement, carried by the public service TV Al Mamlaka, Secretary-General of the Union of Arab Banks Wissam Fattouh, stressed that the election of Jordan reflects the "leading" role played by the Association of Banks at the local and regional levels,

He also highlighted the importance of collective work among inter-Arab bank associations to enhance consultation and exchange of expertise and unify positions in a way that contributes to creating "common" visions towards regional and international banking issues.

Director General of the Association, Maher Mahrouq, stressed that the election of Jordan is an important indicator of the “prestigious reputation and distinguished position enjoyed by the Jordanian banking system, as well as the active role played by the Association of Banks at the regional and international levels, thanks to its extensive experience and long history in the banking business.”

He explained that the association will form an institutional platform for the exchange of knowledge and expertise between member associations, which will contribute to raising the level of institutional performance and developing "joint" policies and training programmes.

Central Bank of Jordan (CBJ) Governor and Chair of the National Committee for Anti-Money Laundering and Counter- Terrorist Financing, Adel Sharkas, has presided over the first meeting of "regional" central bank governors.

Sharkas underscored the importance of building “robust” anti-money laundering and counter-terrorist financing systems in the region, stressing that adequate financial and human resources are essential.

The meeting was held on the sidelines of the 49th session of the Council of Governors of Arab Central Banks and Monetary Authorities, hosted by Tunisia under the Arab Monetary Fund framework.

It was convened under Jordan’s co-presidency, alongside the United Arab Emirates, of the MENA Financial Action Task Force (MENAFATF) for 2025–2026.

The meeting marked the first meeting at this level within the group’s action plan, aimed at strengthening "effectiveness" at both regional and global levels, public service TV Al Mamlaka reported.

The event was attended by Financial Action Task Force (FATF) President Elisa De AndaMadrazo, MENAFATF President and Jordan’s representative Samia Abu Sharif, Vice-President and UAE representative Hamid Al Zaabi, and MENAFATF Executive Secretary Suleiman Al Jebrin.

The timing of the meeting coincided with the launch of the third round of mutual evaluations in the region’s anti-money laundering and counter-terrorist financing (AML/CFT) framework, which also covers the prevention of arms proliferation financing, according to Al Mamlaka.

