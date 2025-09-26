AMMAN — Water Minister Raed Abu Saud on Thursday discussed joint water-related issues with Deputy Director of the Syrian General Directorate of Water Taher Omar and Director General of Syria’s General Authority for Water Resources Ahmad Kawan.

The meeting was held on the sidelines of a joint Jordanian-Syrian technical workshop on integrated water resources management held in Amman.

Abu Saud highlighted the challenges of water security as a key pillar of stability, development and prosperity, particularly in light of the accelerating impacts of climate change across the region and the world.

He stressed that droughts, floods and other climate-driven shifts require adaptation measures that go beyond infrastructure projects, warning that failure to address them could have severe economic and social consequences.

The minister called for enhanced governance, restructuring of water institutions, and the adoption of international management standards to improve water resources.

He also underscored the importance of protecting groundwater, updating legislation, and expanding reliance on renewable energy, noting that the Kingdom has already taken tangible and effective steps in these areas.

Secretary General of the Jordan Valley Authority Hisham Hisa outlined key areas of constructive cooperation between the two countries, particularly in climate adaptation, water sustainability and protection, and raising public awareness, stressing that several joint programmes are moving forward.

Omar praised the warm reception and constructive cooperation, commending Jordan’s prudent water management in dealing efficiently with water scarcity and emphasising the importance of continued collaboration in facing shared challenges.

