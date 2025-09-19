AMMAN — Minister of Industry, Trade and Supply Yaroub Qudah on Thursday discussed with an Uzbek delegation, headed by Deputy Minister of Investment, Industry and Trade Shokrukh Gulamov, an executive action plan for targeted sectors aimed at enhancing economic cooperation between the two countries.

The two sides stressed the need to accelerate procedures to conclude a "preferential" trade agreement between Jordan and Uzbekistan, and prepare for the inaugural meeting of the joint committee to examine areas of bilateral cooperation.

They also agreed to designate contact points from both countries to ensure continuous follow-up, according to a ministry statement.

"His Majesty King Abdullah’s visit to Uzbekistan last month represented a key milestone in bilateral relations, reflecting the strong commitment to advancing economic and trade cooperation," Qudah said.

He added: "The two countries also possess considerable untapped potential, particularly in garments, fertilisers, pharmaceuticals, foodstuffs and jewellery, among other sectors, which calls for joint efforts to translate cooperation frameworks into tangible outcomes,"

A Jordanian-Uzbek business forum will also be held on the sidelines of the meeting.

During the meeting, Qudah highlighted Jordan’s strategic advantages, noting its central location in the region and its role as a gateway to key markets, particularly Iraq and Syria, as well as reconstruction projects.

He also pointed to the opportunities for exporting Jordanian products to a broad range of markets under various bilateral and multilateral free trade agreements, including those with the US and the EU, as well as the agreement facilitating rules of origin for exports to European markets.

He noted that these agreements have helped boost Jordanian exports, especially to the US in the garments sector, while also highlighting other advantages within the Kingdom that act as incentives for investment by Uzbek and other international companies.

Qudah suggested visiting the development zone and inland port in Mafraq, a "strategic" regional trade corridor connecting Jordan with neighbouring countries, and serving as a logistics hub for Syria’s reconstruction due to its proximity to Syria, Iraq and Saudi Arabia.

The minister also highlighted potential partnerships in the phosphate and potash sectors, especially in agricultural fertilisers and other areas that could further enhance economic cooperation between the two countries.

Gulamov noted that during His Majesty’s visit last month, the foreign ministries of Jordan and Uzbekistan had developed a joint roadmap, stressing the political will at the highest levels.

He added that his visit to Jordan, accompanied by his delegation, was aimed at enhancing economic and trade relations between the two countries.

He stressed that Uzbekistan is eager to boost partnerships across multiple sectors, notably garments, fertilisers, pharmaceuticals, and food products.

Gulamov noted plans to establish warehouses for Uzbek products in Jordan, supported by government-backed innovative logistical incentives to streamline the flow of Uzbek goods to regional markets.

He also highlighted potential cooperation with Aqaba Port as a strategic hub to facilitate trade across the region.

