AMMAN — Minister of Agriculture Saeb Khreisat on Tuesday met with US Chargé d'Affaires Peter Shea over ways to enhance agricultural trade between the two countries.

During the meeting, Khreisat highlighted the “deep-rooted” bilateral relations and cooperation, particularly in the agricultural sector, and outlined key challenges facing the sector, foremost among them water scarcity and climate change.

He stressed the importance of boosting partnerships with the US to overcome these challenges and mitigate their impact on farmers and local production, pointing to the ministry’s efforts in developing modern irrigation systems, promoting smart agriculture, and supporting small and medium-sized projects that enhance sector sustainability.

For his part, Shea praised the ministry’s continuous efforts to serve the agricultural sector despite limited resources, reiterating the US’s commitment to continued cooperation and knowledge exchange with Jordan in this field.

The meeting also explored opportunities to increase Jordanian agricultural exports to the US market, particularly dates and olive oil, and to benefit from US expertise and technology to improve the quality and export efficiency of Jordanian agricultural products.

Both sides stressed that developing agricultural trade cooperation represents an “important” economic lever and opens new opportunities for Jordanian farmers to access promising markets.

