The Federal Government has opened fresh talks with China as part of efforts to grow non-oil revenue under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda. The discussion focused on agriculture, trade expansion and training opportunities for young Nigerians.

The meeting was held between Senator Babangida Hussaini, who represents Jigawa North-East and chairs the Senate Committee on the Northwest Development Commission, and the Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria, Yu Dunhai.

In a statement shared in Dutse, Senator Hussaini said the conversation was “productive and fulfilling.” He explained that both sides explored ways to boost exports of key crops like sesame seeds and hibiscus flowers, improve access to foreign markets and create stronger commercial links that can support local economies.

“We discussed establishing a strong and sustainable trade linkage between our major markets — particularly Gujungu Market and the Maigatari International Border Market — and markets in China,” he said.

He added that the talks also covered opportunities for Nigerian youths to access training, exposure and capacity-building programmes in China in areas such as technology, skills development and postgraduate studies.

“I am confident that these partnerships will open new doors for our young people, enabling them to grow, innovate, and contribute meaningfully to national development,” the senator said.

Hussaini thanked Ambassador Yu Dunhai for his openness and willingness to collaborate, noting that he remains committed to partnerships that support long-term development in Jigawa and across the country.

Copyright © 2022 Nigerian Tribune Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

