AMMAN — Civil Aviation Regulatory Commission (CARC) Chief Commissioner Haitham Misto said on Monday that the cyberattack which struck several European airports on Saturday did not affect Jordan. Speaking to Al Mamlaka TV, Misto said that the attack targeted a service provider responsible for check-in and boarding systems at a number of European airports.

He noted that the incident caused congestion and delays on some flights arriving in Jordan. Misto urged passengers to verify their flight status before travelling in the event of delays, stressing that airlines sometimes are unable to notify passengers of disruptions. “Sometimes the airline cannot notify about the delays, and if it tries and they are not able to, then the passenger loses their right to claim care and compensation,” according to Misto.

