AMMAN — A Jordanian delegation met with a UAE delegation on Saturday to discuss bilateral ties, during their participation in the 145th Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) and its related meetings in Rwanda, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported. Heading the Jordanian delegation, Second Deputy Speaker of Jordan’s Lower House Haitham Ziyadin affirmed the solidity of relations between Jordan and the UAE, which are based on mutual respect and congruency of views concerning several issues of common concern.

The two sides discussed consolidating diplomatic relations by exchanging more visits. Focusing on the Palestinian cause, the two delegations affirmed the absolute right of Palestinians to establish their independent state on their national soil. They also reviewed ways to provide support to Iraq in a manner that would increase the country’s prosperity, development and growth. The UAE delegation praised the wisdom of His Majesty King Abdullah, stressing the importance of strengthening parliamentary diplomacy tools to unite Arab stances toward issues of common interest.

© Copyright The Jordan Times. All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

