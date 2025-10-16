AMMAN — Transport Minister Nidal Katamine on Wednesday inaugurated a restored steam locomotive, brought back to operation by the Hejaz Railway Corporation after being idle for nearly 40 years.

During a visit to the corporation, the minister inspected progress on the Hejaz Railway Museum project, which reached around 80 per cent completion and is expected to open to visitors in the first half of 2026, according to a Transport Ministry statement.

The museum would showcase historical artefacts that document the national narrative and highlight the railway’s role in Jordan’s history.

Hejaz Railway Director-General Zahi Khalil briefed the minister on the corporation’s current operations and future plans, which include three weekly tourist trips between Amman and Mafraq, and Amman and Al Jeezah, as well as plans to operate tourist routes in Wadi Rum and from Al Jardanah, north of Ma’an, to the palace of the late King Abdullah I.

The initiatives aim to boost domestic tourism and enhance the historical railway’s national and touristic role.

Katamine, accompanied by Transport Ministry Secretary-General Fares Abu Diyeh and a number of ministry and corporation officials, emphasised the historical significance of the railway as a symbol of Jordan’s and the Hashemite legacy.

He underscored the importance of preserving its historical buildings and facilities while integrating them into national cultural and tourism promotion efforts.

He also called for developing the corporation’s resources to better serve its transport and tourism objectives, with a focus on digital transformation and strengthening its technological infrastructure.

The visit comes as part of the minister’s ongoing field tours to assess projects and institutions affiliated with the ministry and to address challenges in order to advance the transport sector across its various modes in the Kingdom.

