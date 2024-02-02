AMMAN — The Jordan Tourism Board (JTB) hosted a media delegation from India, involving 52 journalists, newspaper editors-in-chief, influencers from the film industry and magazine editors.

The visit, planned from Tuesday to Friday, aligns with JTB’s strategic plan to showcase Jordan’s tourist and archaeological wonders to an international audience, a JTB statement said on Wednesday as reported by the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

The JTB highlighted the importance of attracting influential figures from the film industry worldwide to explore Jordan’s historical, cultural and natural sites, for international film production.

The media delegation’s itinerary included visits to iconic locations such as Wadi Rum, Aqaba and Amman, during the filming of segments of the international Indian film “Bade Miyan Chote Miyan”.

The JTB, recognising the potential of the Indian market as one of the most promising for boosting tourism to Jordan, provided crucial support for the film crew.

The Royal Film Commission (RFC), responsible for logistical services for international film productions in Jordan, ensured a seamless experience by offering comprehensive information on filming procedures, obtaining necessary permits, identifying suitable locations and assisting with customs clearance for technical equipment.

Director General of the JTB Abdelrazzaq Arabiyat stressed that hosting the Indian media delegation underscores the joint interests of the tourism and film industries in Jordan.

He highlighted the investment opportunities available in Jordan, a symbol of stability and security in the region, boasting tourism components, climate diversity, a prime geographical location and authentic hospitality.

Director General of the RFC Mohannad Bakri referred to the close connection between the tourism and film sectors. Filming in Jordan showcases its picturesque locations and distinctive culture, serving as a powerful tool for marketing Jordan as a top-tier tourist destination, he added.

The delegation expressed admiration for the richness of Jordan’s tourism offerings and historical heritage, praising the warm and generous Jordanian hospitality.

