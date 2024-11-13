AMMAN — Minister of Government Communication and government spokesperson Mohammad Momani on Monday stressed the ministry’s commitment to strengthening cooperation with the media sector to address its challenges and enhance overall performance.

In a meeting at the Prime Ministry with editors-in-chief and general managers of the Kingdom’s leading daily newspapers, Momani outlined plans for a series of dialogue sessions aimed at evaluating the current state of the media landscape.

This initiative aligns with the broader modernisation efforts underway in Jordan’s political, economic, and administrative sectors, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Following the initial discussions, specialised working groups will be established to conduct an in-depth analysis of the sector’s challenges, the minister said.

The minister also noted that these groups will generate practical recommendations to help build a stronger and more sustainable media industry.

He also highlighted the government’s dedication to fostering cooperation and ensuring full participation from all media stakeholders in the implementation of these recommendations.

Highlighting the importance of supporting Jordan’s media outlets across print, digital, visual, and audio platforms, Momani highlighted the government’s ongoing efforts to update press regulations.

These updates aim to promote high-quality journalism while encouraging traditional media outlets, especially print newspapers, to enhance their digital presence to meet the demands of a growing online audience, he added.

Momani also reiterated the government’s commitment to media independence and the vital role of open access to information for both the public and the media, through regular press briefings after Cabinet meetings, proactive engagement with media spokespersons across government ministries, and direct discussions with ministers and officials.

Acknowledging the specific challenges faced by print newspapers, the minister commended their role in maintaining high professional standards and their efforts to embrace digital transformation in line with global media trends.

He also urged media outlets to strengthen their digital content and invest in preparing the next generation of journalists, writers, and managers to ensure the sector’s continued growth and relevance.

During the meeting, editors and newspaper leaders raised concerns about the fair distribution of government and legal advertisements, as well as the need for ongoing communication with the Ministry of Government Communication to address industry challenges.

They also stressed the importance of developing a unified media strategy to confront these challenges and called for necessary regulatory reforms, such as updates to the Intellectual Property Law. The editors also underscored the crucial role of daily newspapers in advocating for Jordan’s consistent political positions.

© Copyright The Jordan Times. All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

