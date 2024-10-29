AMMAN — Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources Saleh Kharabsheh on Sunday inaugurated the main station for supplying factories in Al Qastal Industrial Estate with natural gas.

The station includes measurement and pressure-reduction facilities for natural gas, according to a ministry statement to The Jordan Times.

This station is the foundation for expanding low-pressure natural gas networks within Al Qastal, enabling factories that wish to benefit from this opportunity to connect to the gas supply.

During the opening ceremony, Kharabsheh said that the project is part of the national programme to deliver natural gas to cities and industrial areas across the Kingdom.

He highlighted its importance in providing an alternative and more cost-effective energy source for industries in Al Qastal, helping them to compete, open new markets, increase production through new production lines, and create additional jobs for Jordanians.

The minister noted that the industrial sector receives significant attention from the ministry, which is actively working to support it by supplying cities with natural gas.

He added that the project seeks to provide 15,000 cubic metres per hour of natural gas, given that natural gas costs are about 30 per cent lower than heavy fuel oil, 55 per cent lower than liquefied petroleum gas, and 60 per cent lower than diesel.

These projects align with the recommendations of the Economic Modernisation Vision and its executive programme.

Kharabsheh also said that the industrial sector is a key driver for economic development and achieving the growth rates outlined in the Economic Modernisation Vision adding that the sector plays a significant role in the national economy and is essential in addressing and alleviating the burdens of unemployment.

The station, owned by the Jordanian-Egyptian FAJR Company for Natural Gas Transmission and Supply, is implementing a project to supply the Al Qastal Industrial Estate with natural gas, with the potential to increase the supply once contracts with additional factories in the area are finalised.

The project is expected to reduce production costs, enhance the competitiveness of local industries, create more job opportunities, optimise energy use, and lower carbon emissions, according to the statement.

