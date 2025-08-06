AMMAN — Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources Saleh Kharabsheh and Egyptian Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources Karim Badawi on Monday toured the floating storage and regasification unit (FSRU) Energos Force at the Sheikh Sabah Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Terminal in Aqaba.

The vessel, chartered by the Egyptian Natural Gas Holding Company (EGAS), arrived last Friday as part of a joint Jordanian-Egyptian initiative to bolster regional energy cooperation.

The visit aimed to follow up on the vessel’s operational preparations ahead of its planned connection to the Arab Gas Pipeline in the coming days.

A second vessel carrying LNG for operational testing is scheduled to arrive on Wednesday to begin regasification procedures, according to a ministry statement.

Speaking during the visit, Kharabsheh said Energos Force has a storage capacity of 3.6 billion cubic feet and a daily regasification capacity of 750 million cubic feet.

He noted that the ship’s docking at the Aqaba terminal, owned by Aqaba Development Corporation and leased by the National Electric Power Company (NEPCO), was part of an agreement allowing EGAS to utilise Jordan’s LNG infrastructure.

“This move strengthens the Kingdom’s energy security and enhances the flexibility of the national energy system,” Kharabsheh said, highlighting the importance of diversifying gas supply sources and ensuring readiness during peak demand or emergencies.

Badawi emphasised that the vessel’s arrival reflects the strategic energy partnership between Jordan and Egypt, as well as their shared commitment to securing gas supplies in times of need.

The deployment of Energos Force marks a key milestone in implementing the bilateral energy cooperation agreement signed between Amman and Cairo in January 2024, the statement said.

The agreement allowed Egypt to utilise the Aqaba terminal for regasification purposes, under a flexible arrangement that imposes no fixed costs when the facility is idle, a measure both sides say improves efficiency and reduces operational expenditures, the statement read.

Officials said the initiative serves as a model for Arab cooperation in the energy sector, enabling both countries to make the most of existing infrastructure in response to global energy challenges.

The Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources also reiterated its commitment to expanding Jordan’s gas infrastructure, including plans to build a land-based regasification facility at Sheikh Sabah Port.

The long-term project aims to ensure a steady gas supply for the electricity and industrial sectors, particularly during periods of high demand or crisis.

© Copyright The Jordan Times. All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

