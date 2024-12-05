Egypt is set to lease the Energos Eskimo, a floating storage and regasification unit (FSRU), by mid-2025, unnamed sources familiar with the matter told Bloomberg.

The vessel will be relocated from Jordan’s Aqaba terminal to Ain Sokhna on Egypt’s Red Sea coast under a 10-year lease agreement with the state-owned Egyptian Natural Gas Holding Company (EGAS).

The Energos Eskimo, controlled by New Fortress Energy and owned by shipping firm Energos, will serve as Egypt’s second LNG import terminal.

