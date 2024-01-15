AMMAN — Jordan and Saudi Arabia on Thursday signed a cooperation agreement meant to enhancing cooperation in the fields of energy and digital transformation.

The deal was signed by Saleh Kharabsheh, Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources and his Saudi counterpart Abdulaziz Bin Salman following a Riyadh-held meeting on the sidelines of the 3rd International Mining Conference , where they discussed means of enhancing cooperation in various energy sectors.

The agreement aims to establish a framework for cooperation that serves mutual interests and promotes cooperation in energy sectors such as oil, gas, electricity, renewable energy, energy efficiency and petrochemicals, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

It also aims to enhance cooperation in the circular carbon economy and its technologies, focusing on sustainability and mitigating the impact of climate change through carbon capture, reuse, transport, storage and the hydrogen sector.

The agreement also includes strengthening cooperation on digital transformation and innovation in the energy sector. It also supports quality partnerships between the two kingdoms to localise materials, products and services across all energy sectors, supply chains and technologies.

The agreement aims to strengthen cooperation in the development of standards and regulations related to sustainable materials, the promotion of sustainability and progress in the energy sector.

