AMMAN — Jordan has advanced to 65th place globally in the 2025 Global Innovation Index (GII), issued by the World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO), marking an eight-spot rise from its 73rd ranking last year.

According to the report, Jordan is among the fastest-improving countries in innovation since 2019, supported by strong institutions, expanding infrastructure and a growing base of human capital, Al Mamlaka TV reported.

Jordan ranked fifth among 37 lower-middle-income economies, placing it among the innovation “overperformers” relative to income peers. Regionally, it advanced from seventh in the Arab world in 2024 to sixth this year.

The Kingdom recorded balanced progress across both sub-indices of the GII. It climbed from 69th to 66th in Innovation Inputs and from 74th to 66th in Innovation Outputs, reflecting improvements in the innovation environment and in the translation of resources into results.

On detailed indicators, Jordan registered notable gains. It ranked second globally in scientific and technical article publications, jumped 22 places in patent families, 19 places in ISO 9001 quality certifications, and 26 places in labour productivity growth, moving from 114th to 88th worldwide.

The “Knowledge Workers” indicator rose from 85th to 58th, highlighting increased participation of skilled professionals. Jordan also advanced 10 places to 63rd in the Government Online Services index, underscoring progress in digital transformation and e-government services.

Further improvements were noted in creative goods exports (up six places), knowledge and technology outputs (up 16 places), and creative outputs (up five places), pointing to growing capacity to convert research and innovation into economic outcomes.

Officials attributed Jordan’s progress to national efforts to strengthen the innovation ecosystem, enhance digital infrastructure, and promote research and entrepreneurship, key pillars of the Economic Modernisation Vision. The Ministry of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship oversees the implementation of related strategies in coordination with national stakeholders.

The GII is composed of two sub-indices: Innovation Inputs, which measure the conditions enabling innovation, and Innovation Outputs, which capture the results of innovative activity.

