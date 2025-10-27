AMMAN — The Crown Prince Foundation (CPF) held the second edition of the Maker Collective on Saturday, featuring 17 experts, innovators, and entrepreneurs discussing innovation, digital manufacturing, technology, and entrepreneurship.

The event included five interactive panel sessions and short inspirational talks, where local and international pioneers shared experiences on emerging technologies and creative projects, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

A highlight was a keynote by Daniel Ingrassia, a global innovation expert, who spoke about open-source digital fabrication machines and their role in advancing accessible engineering solutions worldwide.

Other sessions explored topics such as digital manufacturing in customised medical treatments, discussing how digital tools can improve precision in healthcare, and rethinking investment in physical products, addressing industrial challenges and opportunities in a shifting digital landscape.

The forum also featured a free innovation exhibition with over 114 participants from academic institutions and independent creators, alongside hands-on workshops and interactive activities for all ages.

Visitors experienced technologies such as 3D printing, CNC machining, and laser cutting, central to modern fabrication labs.

Through the forum, the CPF aimed to empower youth, foster creativity, and enhance knowledge exchange, aligning with Jordan’s vision for a knowledge-based, innovation-driven economy.

