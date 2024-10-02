AMMAN-- Chairman of the Jordanian Civil Aviation Regulatory Commission Haitham Misto said that CARC decided to reopen the Kingdom's airspace to air traffic after reassessing the levels of security risks.

The airspace was briefly closed on Tuesday evening to all incoming, outgoing and transiting aircraft after the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Aerospace Force (IRGC-ASF) fired a barrage of ballistic missiles into the Israeli occupation entity. (pickup previous) amn.gb

