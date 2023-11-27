AMMAN — Minister of Energy Saleh Kharabsheh on Sunday said that Jordan has "sufficient" strategic reserves and is ready with alternatives in case of any disruption in natural gas supplies.

Attending a meeting of the Lower House's Energy Committee on Sunday, Kharabsheh said that Jordan's strategic reserve of natural gas is "sufficient for 60 days", adding that search is underway for energy alternatives in light of the regional turbulence.

"Jordan seeks to secure sustainable energy resources to avoid sudden disruption of supplies especially amid the regional circumstances," he said.

Head of the committee MP Talal Ensour said that natural gas supplies from Israel might be disrupted both as a result of the "the gas deal with Israel" and the occupation's halt of energy production from several regions.

Kharabsheh said that Jordan has put forward a strategy to ensure security and sustainability in energy resources supplies, adding that 14 memoranda of understanding have been signed with international companies to carry out oil and minerals exploration activities across the Kingdom..

