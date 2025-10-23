AMMAN — The Cabinet, during a session chaired by Prime Minister Jafar Hassan on Wednesday, endorsed an agreement to supply natural gas from the Risha field to the national electricity grid, to boost domestic energy production and generate additional revenue to expand output from the field.

It also approved a draft law ratifying an executive agreement with the Wadi Araba Minerals Company to explore and exploit gold in the Abu Khushaibeh area, in accordance with Article 117 of the Constitution. Additionally, a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Uzbekistan was approved to enhance cooperation and exchange of expertise in mineral exploration, according to a Prime Ministry statement.

To encourage investment in agriculture, the Cabinet also endorsed the amended bylaw for leasing agricultural lands in the Jordan Valley (2025), providing greater flexibility for large-scale projects that create jobs, promote food security, and support the Economic Modernisation Vision.

The government also advanced a draft bylaw for licensing virtual asset service providers (2025) under the Virtual Assets Law, aimed at regulating the sector and attracting investment.

The measure, supervised by the Jordan Securities Commission, supports the Kingdom’s digital transformation goals and seeks to position Jordan as a regional hub for digital finance, the statement read.

The Cabinet also approved 1,583 settlements between taxpayers and the Income and Sales Tax Department and the Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority, as part of efforts to support business continuity and enhance compliance.

As part of public sector reforms, the Cabinet endorsed a draft bylaw for licensing teachers (2025), which will require all new educators, starting from the 2027–2028 academic year, to obtain a professional teaching license issued by the Ministry of Education.

The step aims to ensure teacher qualification standards and aligns with the National Human Resources Strategy, the statement said.

The Cabinet also approved an amendment to the administrative structure of the National Cyber Security Centre to enhance efficiency and operational coordination.

The government also exempted the Jordan Olympic Committee and affiliated federations from sales tax on sponsorships, broadcasting rights, and ticket revenues.

Donations to these entities will now be tax-deductible, building on earlier measures supporting the Jordan Football Association following the national team’s qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, the statement read.

The Cabinet also approved two draft laws ratifying judicial cooperation and prisoner transfer agreements with Morocco, as well as an MoU with Saudi Arabia’s Authority for Economic Cities and Special Zones to enhance investment cooperation.

In the environmental sector, the government approved the Sustainable Blue Economy in Aqaba Project, funded by a $1.7 million grant from the Global Environment Facility and managed by the UN Development Programme (UNDP), to establish Jordan’s first marine protected area.

It also adopted the National Biodiversity Strategy and Action Plan (2025–2050), developed by the Ministry of Environment, reaffirming Jordan’s commitment to global biodiversity goals.

The Kingdom recently earned the “Best National Biodiversity Strategy (NBSAP Medal 2025)” from the IUCN “Reverse the Red” initiative in recognition of its achievements in biodiversity protection, the statement read.

