Jordan has issued tenders for consultancy services involving a project to construct gas pipelines at two key industrial zones.

The ministry of energy and mineral resources said the deadline for bids is 6 January 2026 and international companies wishing to join bidding must have at least 10 years experience in relevant work.

The project covers King Hussein development area in North Jordan and Zarqa industrial zone east of the capital Amman.

“The ministry invites qualified international and local consulting firms specialised in the natural gas sector for providing consulting services related to the construction of natural gas spur lines to those two areas,” the ministry said on its website.

It said the selected consultant would assist the ministry in “scoping, feasibility, front end engineering design and procurement support for the EPC [Engineering, Procurement and Construction] tenders.

(Reporting by N Saeed; Editing by Anoop Menon)

