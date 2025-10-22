AMMAN — The Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources said on Tuesday that the Jordan Petroleum Refinery Company in Zarqa has received 117,182 barrels of Iraqi crude oil between October 11 and 19, 2025, under the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between Jordan and Iraq, which was extended on September 17.

The shipments aim to compensate for quantities that could not be loaded earlier due to logistical challenges. Loading operations resumed on October 5 and will continue until December 31, ensuring the completion of the agreed-upon volumes and maintaining a steady supply of crude oil to meet part of the Kingdom’s energy needs.

The ministry added that talks are currently underway with the Iraqi side to extend or renew the MoU for another year beyond its expiration on June 26, 2025, under the same terms and specifications as the previous agreement.

The ministry underscored that this cooperation reflects the deep-rooted energy partnership between Jordan and Iraq, and supports efforts to bolster economic integration and enhance Jordan’s energy security.

