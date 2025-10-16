AMMAN — The Queen Alia International Airport (QAIA) welcomed 834,894 passengers in September, marking a 15.7 per cent increase compared with the same month in 2024, the Airport International Group (AIG) said on Wednesday.

Aircraft movements reached 6,965 during September, up by 16.9 per cent year-on-year, while cargo traffic totalled 6,282 tonnes, reflecting a 10 per cent increase compared with September 2024.

From January through September 2025, QAIA received a total of 7,302,682 passengers, recording a 7.5 per cent rise compared with the same period last year.

During the same period, aircraft movements reached 59,268, up by 4.7 per cent, while air cargo traffic stood at 51,547 tonnes, down by 10.8 per cent from the corresponding period in 2024.

AIG CEO Nicolas Deviller said that September saw a gradual return to normal air traffic levels at QAIA, marking a “strong” rebound following the summer season.

He noted that the recovery was driven by the return of Jordanian expatriates, sustained travel demand and the expansion of airline route networks.

“These results highlight the airport’s resilience and operational stability despite regional challenges,” Deviller said, adding that they also reflect the dedication of the airport’s teams and partners.

“As we look ahead, we remain committed to maintaining this momentum, enhancing the passenger experience and reinforcing QAIA’s role as Jordan’s main gateway to the world,” the CEO added.

