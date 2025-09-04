AMMAN — Prime Minister Jafar Hassan on Wednesday met with Chairman of the Federation of Saudi Chambers of Commerce and Industry Hassan Huwaizi for talks on advancing Jordanian-Saudi economic ties.

According to a Prime Ministry statement, the discussions highlighted the “deep-rooted” relations between the two kingdoms and the commitment of their leaderships to strengthening cooperation, particularly in the economic, trade and investment fields.

The meeting coincided with the launch of the Jordan-Saudi Business Forum in Amman, organized by the Jordan Chamber of Commerce in cooperation with the Saudi federation, which seeks to expand opportunities for partnerships between business leaders and investors from both countries.

Hassan underscored the importance of sustained communication between the private sectors of Jordan and Saudi Arabia, stressing their vital role in fostering a conducive business environment, stimulating joint initiatives, facilitating trade and investment exchange, and promoting knowledge-sharing.

For his part, Huwaizi thanked Jordan for hosting the forum and reaffirmed the Saudi private sector’s readiness to deepen cooperation with Jordan across multiple sectors to support trade and investment in both countries.

Huwaizi heads a Saudi delegation participating in the forum, including business leaders, investors, and representatives of several ministries and government bodies such as the Ministries of Economy, Industry and Investment, and the General Authority for Foreign Trade.

Minister of Industry, Trade and Supply Yarub Qudah also attended the meeting.

