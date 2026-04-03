AMMAN — The Electricity system is operating efficiently, safely and sustainably, with no cause for concern over the continuity of power supply, Director General of the National Electric Power Company (NEPCO) Sufian Bataineh said on Thursday.

Bataineh said that fuel supply chains for electricity generation are functioning normally, with all power plants operating as usual, alongside the full readiness of transmission lines and substations across the Kingdom, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

He added that there are currently no plans for load shedding or scheduled outages, noting that the power system remains stable and is supported by a diversified fuel mix, including liquefied natural gas (LNG) and conventional fuels such as diesel.

On gas supplies, Bataineh said deliveries are continuing uninterrupted, supported by the regasification vessel at Aqaba Port and scheduled LNG shipments in line with operational plans, ensuring sustained electricity generation.

He also highlighted ongoing coordination with Egypt and Iraq to secure gas and fuel supplies, as part of broader efforts to strengthen energy security.

Bataineh also reiterated the company’s commitment to implementing the prime minister’s directives on expenditure rationalisation, noting that vehicle use is restricted to official duties and that measures are in place to reduce energy consumption across company facilities, in line with Cabinet decisions aimed at enhancing efficiency and sustainability.

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