AMMAN — Deputising for Prime MinisterJafar Hassan, Minister of Political and Parliamentary Affairs Abdul MoneimOudat on Monday presided over a ceremony to announce the results of the second cycle of the National Integrity Index (2024–2025).

The event was organised by the Integrity and Anti-Corruption Commission (IACC), in cooperation with the Hayat Centre “Rasid”, Rasheed for Integrity and Transparency, and the Economic and Development Cooperation organisations.

IACC Chairman MuhannadHijazi said the index represents a major milestone in advancing good governance and implementing integrity standards in the Kingdom, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Hijazi also noted that sustainable development cannot be achieved without a system that actively combats corruption and addresses its root causes.

He also underlined that the commission operates a structure that rewards integrity and enforces institutional standards aimed at fostering accountability and sound governance, under the guidance of His Majesty King Abdullah, who has repeatedly stressed the importance of establishing institutions that manage public affairs with transparency, efficiency, and accountability to build citizens’ trust.

He commended the government’s support for oversight bodies, particularly the IACC, in promoting a framework grounded in the rule of law and the principles of justice, equality, transparency, and operational efficiency.

Hijazi stressed that the index results for public administrations are not merely a ranking or classification but a national platform for institutional development, stemming from a strong commitment to improving public sector efficiency within the Administrative Modernisation Roadmap and achieving sustainable growth under the Economic Modernisation Vision.

He added that the results of the second cycle show that Jordanian institutions are making steady progress in administrative reform and that a culture of integrity is becoming increasingly embedded in institutional practices rather than confined to regulations.

Hijazi highlighted that indicators reflected notable progress in the performance of ministries and public institutions, with average compliance with national integrity standards increasing by more than 14 per cent compared with the first cycle. He also expressed hope that adherence to these standards would continue to strengthen across the public sector.

“He added that the second cycle goes beyond statistics,it calls on Jordanian administrations to redefine their relationship with citizens, transforming government from a service provider into a builder of trust, and from an executive body into a mirror of state values. “Integrity is not merely measured; it is a culture to nurture, a system to build, and an impact to achieve,” he said.

In the government departments and institutions category, the Public Procurement Department took first place, with Director Mahmoud Khleifat receiving the Integrity Shield. The Jordan Customs Department ranked second, with Director General MazenAqliaq accepting the award, while the Securities Depository Centre placed third, represented by Executive Director Sarah Tarawneh.

In the public universities category, the Jordan University of Science and Technology ranked first, with presidentKhaled Salem receiving the shield. The German Jordanian University came second, represented by President AlaaHalhouli, while the University of Jordan ranked third, with Vice President Ashraf Abu Kurki accepting the award.

In the public and educational hospitals category, Al Bashir Hospital claimed first place, with director Ali Abdallat receiving the Integrity Shield. Iman Governmental Hospital in Ajloun came second, represented by Mohammad Hassan BaniNuseir, while King Abdullah University Hospital placed third, with Director Hassan Balas accepting the award.

A total of 119 government entities were evaluated for their adherence to national integrity standards in the second cycle of the National Integrity Index. The evaluation covered five categories across four sectors: ministries, government departments and institutions, public universities, and public and educational hospitals.

The assessment was conducted over six stages, beginning with preparation and orientation, involving 19 Commission evaluators and 15 external assessors. It included filling out the compliance matrix for national integrity standards, which accounted for 60 per cent of the total score, and conducting three surveys assessing institutional integrity, employee self-evaluation, and service recipients’ feedback, which represented the remaining 40 per cent.

According to the results, ministries recorded an 8.6 per cent improvement, public and educational hospitals 13.52 per cent, and government departments and institutions 6.5 per cent, while public universities achieved the highest improvement at 16.58 per cent.

The ceremony was attended by several ministers and their representatives, secretaries-general of ministries, university presidents, heads of governmental institutions, hospital directors, and a number of ambassadors.

