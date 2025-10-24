AMMAN — Jordan’s exports rose by 8 per cent during the first eight months of 2025, while re-exports increased by 4.8 per cent, according to the Department of Statistics’ (DoS) monthly foreign trade report released on Thursday.

The overall value of exports grew by 7.7 per cent compared with the same period last year, the report showed. Imports also recorded a 5.6 per cent rise, resulting in a 3.5 per cent increase in the trade deficit compared with the corresponding period in 2024.

The coverage ratio of total exports to imports stood at 51 per cent during the January–August period, up from 50 per cent a year earlier. In August alone, the ratio remained unchanged at 50 per cent compared with August 2024.

According to the DoS, total exports during the first eight months reached JD6.71 billion, including JD6.098 billion in national exports and JD612 million in re-exports. Imports during the same period amounted to JD13.156 billion.

In August, total exports reached JD912 million, JD830 million in national exports and JD82 million in re-exports, while imports totalled JD1.837 billion.

Monthly data showed that total exports in August rose by 5.8 per cent compared with August 2024. National exports increased by 5.5 per cent, re-exports by 9.3 per cent, and imports by 7.1 per cent, according to the department.

© Copyright The Jordan Times. All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

