AMMAN — The national exports grew by 10.6 per cent in the first third of 2025, reaching a total value of JD2.752 billion, compared to JD2.488 billion during the same period in 2024.

According to the monthly foreign trade report issued by the Department of Statistics (DoS) on Sunday, re-exports increased by 10 per cent during the same period, totaling JD268 million, up from JD260 million in the corresponding period last year.

Overall exports rose by 10.6 per cent, reaching JD3.038 billion, compared to JD2.748 billion in the same period last year, the Jordan News Agency, petra, reported.

The Kingdom’s imports during the first third of 2025 amounted to JD6.554 billion, up from JD5.818 billion in the same period of 2023, marking a 12.7 per cent increase.

The report showed that the trade balance deficit, the difference between total exports and imports, grew by 14.5 per cent, reaching JD3.516 billion in the first four months of 2024, compared to JD3.07 billion during the same period last year.

The export coverage ratio, the percentage of total exports to imports, stood at 46 per cent, down from 47 per cent during the same period last year, reflecting a one-percentage-point decline.

On a monthly basis, total exports in April amounted to JD732 million, including JD659 million in national exports and JD73 million in re-exports. Imports during the same month totaled JD1.875 billion, resulting in a trade deficit of JD1.143 billion.

The report indicated a 7.5 per cent year-on-year increase in total exports for April, with national exports up by 7.2 per cent, re-exports up by 10.6 per cent, and imports rising sharply by 31.3 per cent, all contributing to a 53 per cent surge in the trade deficit.

April’s export coverage ratio stood at 39 per cent, compared to 48 per cent in the same month of 2023, marking a drop of 9 percentage points.

